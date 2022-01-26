Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 26th (AIQUY, ALB, DLO, FSV, FUTU, GFED, GLOP, GRAY, HAS, HCSG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 26th:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $119.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $313.00 to $320.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

