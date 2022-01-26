Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 26th (ANP, BE, BLDP, BRW, BTA, EXPN, GRAB, IGR, JBI, JMAT)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 26th:

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). Susquehanna issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price target on the stock.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on the stock.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 2,330 ($31.44) price target on the stock.

