Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 26th (ANP, BE, BLDP, BRW, BTA, EXPN, GRAB, IGR, JBI, JMAT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 26th:

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). Susquehanna issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price target on the stock.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on the stock.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a GBX 2,330 ($31.44) price target on the stock.

