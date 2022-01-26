Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stake Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

