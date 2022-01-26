Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Down 2.9%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 88,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,310,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several research firms have commented on ETRN. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

