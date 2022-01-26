Equity Financial (TSE:EQI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Equity Financial Holdings Inc. (TSE:EQI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.28. Equity Financial shares last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.28.

Equity Financial Company Profile (TSE:EQI)

Equity Financial Holdings Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiary, Equity Financial Trust Company, provides alternative residential mortgage loans to non-prime and near-prime customers in Canada. It offers residential mortgage loans on single family homes through a network of independent mortgage brokers in Ontario.

