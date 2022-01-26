Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

ELS opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.08.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

