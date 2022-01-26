Ergo Price Down 13% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Ergo has a total market cap of $119.32 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00010033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,151.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.65 or 0.06798275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00293466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.00792759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066276 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00402903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00246730 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

