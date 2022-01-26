Eric M. Dube Sells 7,873 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TVTX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 666,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

