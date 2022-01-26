Ero Copper (ERO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2022 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.

1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$22.00.

1/10/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00.

ERO stock opened at C$16.15 on Wednesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

