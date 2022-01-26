Ero Copper (ERO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/20/2022 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.
- 1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$22.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00.
ERO stock opened at C$16.15 on Wednesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current year.
