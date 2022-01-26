Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC)’s stock price rose 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42). Approximately 177,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

