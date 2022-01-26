ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 33330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Specifically, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

