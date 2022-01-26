ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.65. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 8,040 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.43.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

