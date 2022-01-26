Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $330.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.51. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $235.75 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,169,468. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

