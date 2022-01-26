Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $20,834.87 and $63,904.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

