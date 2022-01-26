Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 200% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $469,641.48 and approximately $1,938.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.99 or 0.06633169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00065535 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

