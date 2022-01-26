Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $685.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $685.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $681.91 million. Etsy posted sales of $617.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.29.

Etsy stock opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.71. Etsy has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Etsy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Etsy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.