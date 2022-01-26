Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.24% of Etsy worth $62,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.29.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,331 shares of company stock worth $58,127,340 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.57. 23,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.71. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

