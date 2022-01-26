EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Stock Price Down 9.2%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) shares were down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

EV Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YECO)

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

