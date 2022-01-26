Evedo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $968,630.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

