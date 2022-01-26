EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $46,924.48

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $46,924.48 and approximately $4,113.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00258220 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006765 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.01121638 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

