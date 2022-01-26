EvenCoin Trading 19% Lower This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $52,252.31 and approximately $1,867.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00283632 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006850 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.89 or 0.01089319 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

