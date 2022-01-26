Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.55. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 52.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,152,000 after buying an additional 1,077,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,806,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,008,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,873,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.