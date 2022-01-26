Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.35 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $86.35 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,448 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

