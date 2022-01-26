EverRise (RISE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $616,337.00

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, EverRise has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. EverRise has a market capitalization of $60.21 million and $616,337.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00060286 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001173 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000993 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

