EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Trading Down 4.5%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 150,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 218,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get EVmo alerts:

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter. EVmo had a negative net margin of 117.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,429.68%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.