Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $1.23. Evogene shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 364,081 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evogene by 40.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 75.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

