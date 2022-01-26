Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $1.23. Evogene shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 364,081 shares traded.

EVGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evogene by 75.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Evogene by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

