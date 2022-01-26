Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $314,903.30 in Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of EVOL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.63.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.43%.
Evolving Systems Company Profile
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
