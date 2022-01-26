Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Stock Position Raised by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 11,290.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Executive Network Partnering worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 31.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 774,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,141 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at $1,375,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter valued at $2,020,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,055. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

