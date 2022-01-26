Exela Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,745 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,872 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XELA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Mark D. Fairchild purchased 32,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 356,600 shares of company stock worth $475,587. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 474,551 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 417,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,891,211. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $132.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $279.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

