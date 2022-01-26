Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 625,233 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Exelixis worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,384,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 241,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 49.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

