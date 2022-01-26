Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,010,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

