Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.