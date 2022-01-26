Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.26. 689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several research firms have commented on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Exscientia alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exscientia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.