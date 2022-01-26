extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0003 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. extraDNA has a market cap of $399,928.61 and approximately $82,465.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,736.72 or 1.00101863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00088222 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00249631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00168443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00333933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007978 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.