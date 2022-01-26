Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,220,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,095,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exxon Mobil stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

