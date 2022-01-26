F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $270.00. The stock had previously closed at $221.14, but opened at $192.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. F5 Networks shares last traded at $198.42, with a volume of 27,965 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock worth $8,008,598 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

