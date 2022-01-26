FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

