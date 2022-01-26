FantasyGold Trading Down 11.2% This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $46,493.33 and approximately $125.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.11 or 0.06767417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.19 or 1.00399626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049674 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

