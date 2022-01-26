Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.54

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 512280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.