Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

