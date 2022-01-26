Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

