FedoraCoin (TIPS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $18,004.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.00292449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

