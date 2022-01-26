Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.40 or 0.06783335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.31 or 0.99780252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

