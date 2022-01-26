Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY21 guidance at EUR 4.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $5.070-$5.070 EPS.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:RACE opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.