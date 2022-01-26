Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY21 guidance at EUR 4.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $5.070-$5.070 EPS.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RACE opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

