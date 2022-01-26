FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Up 8.9%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 4,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 862,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. Analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

