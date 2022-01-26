Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after acquiring an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 144,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $5,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $121.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.71.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

