Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.95. 190,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $464,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

