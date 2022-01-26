Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.69.

FSZ stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.95. 287,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$999.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

