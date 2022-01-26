Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $518.32 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 153,884,575 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

